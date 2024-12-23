Oscar Tshiebwe News: Grabs 17 rebounds in G League

Tshiebwe posted eight points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes Sunday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 122-120 win over the Memphis Hustle.

Tshiebwe is now averaging 14.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes per contest over 16 G League appearances on the season. The two-way player has seen action in just one game at the NBA level for the Jazz, playing 16 minutes in a Nov. 27 loss to the Nuggets.