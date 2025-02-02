Oscar Tshiebwe News: Grabs 25 boards in G League

Tshiebwe totaled 10 points (4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 25 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 33 minutes Saturday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 118-105 win over the Wisconsin Herd.

The 25 rebounds were a season-high total for Tshiebwe, who leads the G League with an average of 17.3 boards through his 26 appearances with the Stars. The second-year center is signed to a two-way deal with the Jazz, but with Utah's frontcourt at close to full strength, Tshiebwe will likely continue to see most of his opportunities with the Stars for the foreseeable future.