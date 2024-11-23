Oscar Tshiebwe News: Grabs nine boards in G League
Tshiebwe produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Saturday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 135-102 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
While Saturday's effort marked the first time in seven G League outings this season that Tshiebwe didn't record a double-double, he still continued to rack up a healthy number of boards for Salt Lake City in a game where his minutes may have been affected by the blowout. The 23-year-old big man is bringing down an astounding 17.0 rebounds per game during his time with the Stars in 2024-25. Tshiebwe remains under a two-way contract with the Jazz, but he's unlikely to garner many opportunities with the NBA club this season unless injuries ravage the frontcourt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now