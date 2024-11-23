Oscar Tshiebwe News: Grabs nine boards in G League

Tshiebwe produced 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes Saturday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 135-102 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

While Saturday's effort marked the first time in seven G League outings this season that Tshiebwe didn't record a double-double, he still continued to rack up a healthy number of boards for Salt Lake City in a game where his minutes may have been affected by the blowout. The 23-year-old big man is bringing down an astounding 17.0 rebounds per game during his time with the Stars in 2024-25. Tshiebwe remains under a two-way contract with the Jazz, but he's unlikely to garner many opportunities with the NBA club this season unless injuries ravage the frontcourt.