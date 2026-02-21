Oscar Tshiebwe News: Grabs six boards in backup role

Tshiebwe (concussion) tallied two points (1-2 FG) and six rebounds in 14 minutes off the bench in Friday's 123-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Tshiebwe exited the Jazz's final game before the All-Star break Feb. 12 against the Trail Blazers and landed in the concussion protocol, but he passed all testing and was cleared in advance of the team's first contest of the second half Friday. Though the two-way player has seen scarce action at the NBA level this season, he ended up serving as the primary backup to starting center Kyle Filipowski while the Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) in the frontcourt. If Utah gets one of those two big men back for its next game Monday in Houston, Tshiebwe could fall back out of the rotation.