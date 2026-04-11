Oscar Tshiebwe News: Hauls in 22 rebounds in blowout
Tshiebwe closed Friday's 147-101 win over the Grizzlies with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 22 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes.
The Jazz had a huge size advantage over the Grizzlies, and Tshiebwe took advantage with a tremendous rebound total. Although the Jazz seem to have found their answer at center via Kyle Filipowski, Tshiebwe has provided apt support in the frontcourt since joining the parent club. The prognoses for Jusuf Nurkic (nose) and Walker Kessler (shoulder) are unclear, but a healthy Jaren Jackson (knee) will likely keep Thsiebwe buried on the depth chart next season if he stays with the team.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Tshiebwe See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, April 74 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 2517 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 2517 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Jusuf Nurkic a Must-Roster in Fantasy Basketball After Walker Kessler Injury157 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Tshiebwe See More