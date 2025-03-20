Oscar Tshiebwe News: In G League Friday

Tshiebwe won't be available for Friday's game against the Celtics while he's on assignment in the G League.

Tshiebwe most recently played a combined 59 minutes Wednesday, logging 41 minutes in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' win over the Mexico City Capitanes earlier in the day before suiting up for the Jazz later that night and logging 18 minutes off the bench in a win over the Wizards. The two-way center looks like he's rejoined the G League club ahead of its two-game road set versus the Austin Spurs on Saturday and Sunday.