Oscar Tshiebwe News: Keeps dominating in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Tshiebwe had 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks over 36 minutes Friday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 132-116 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Tshiebwe has shown no sign of slowing down on the boards, totaling 17 or more rebounds in each of his last three matchups. He's also been productive in the scoring column of late, averaging 14.3 points on 50.0 percent from the field over this three-game stretch.

