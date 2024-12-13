Oscar Tshiebwe News: Leading rebounder in G League loss

Tshiebwe played 33 minutes Thursday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 115-113 loss versus San Diego and totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds and four assists.

Tshiebwe was one of the Stars' few bright spots during Thursday's loss as he led the team in rebounds while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. The two-way player has only appeared in one NBA game with the Jazz so far this season and will likely continue to play in the G League for the time being.