Oscar Tshiebwe News: Logs double-double in G League

Tshiebwe played 24 minutes Wednesday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 123-104 win versus the Skyforce and logged 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Tshiebwe hau;ed in the most rebounds on the team en route to compiling his 23rd double-double of the season across just 28 games played. The two-way player has appeared in just four games with the Jazz so far this season and will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.