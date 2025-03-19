Oscar Tshiebwe News: Massive stat line in G League

Tshiebwe tallied 37 points (15-18 FG, 4-5 FT), 26 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 41 minutes Wednesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 125-95 win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

The 37 points were a G League season high for the two-way center, who also boosted his league-leading average to 18.7 rebounds per contest with another huge performance on the glass. Tshiebwe should be available for the Jazz's home game against the Wizards later Wednesday, but it's unclear how sizable of a role he'll handle after playing 40 minutes earlier in the day.