Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Monster double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Tshiebwe recorded 25 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 115-108 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Tshiebwe scored a season-high 25 points, marking his third outing with at least 20. He also grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds, marking his seventh double-double across eight G League outings. Friday's outing was the first time this season that Tshiebwe recorded multiple tallies in each defensive category.

