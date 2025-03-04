Oscar Tshiebwe News: Monster double-double in G League

Tshiebwe ended with 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 30 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 130-127 win over the Iowa Wolves on Monday.

It was a remarkable performance by Tshiebwe, who dominated on the glass with a season-high 30 rebounds. The 25-year-old two-way player has notably reached the 20-rebound mark in 11 games with the Stars this season, and he's averaging 19.4 points, 20.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.8 minutes while shooting 70.2 percent from the field over his past five G League outings.