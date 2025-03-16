Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Monster double-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Tshiebwe recorded 14 points (7-13 FG), 20 rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist across 22 minutes during Saturday's 121-101 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Tshiebwe led the Stars in rebounds and blocks Saturday. The two-way center has now logged 14 double-doubles with at least 20 rebounds on the season, marking his 35th over 38 G League appearances

Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now