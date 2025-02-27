Oscar Tshiebwe News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Tshiebwe recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 130-117 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Tshiebwe posted a monster double-double, marking his 27th through only 32 G League outings this season. The 25-year-old is averaging 15.2 points, 17.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks across 29.5 minutes per game. The two-way center will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League, as he has appeared in only four outings with the Jazz thus far.