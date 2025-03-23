Oscar Tshiebwe News: Nabs double-double in G League win

Tshiebwe recorded 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Tshiebwe led the Stars in rebounds and blocks Saturday, marking his 16th outing with at least 20 rebounds. The two-way center has dominated in the G League, racking up 34 double-doubles in 40 appearances.