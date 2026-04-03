Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Not starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Tshiebwe won't start Friday's game against the Rockets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

John Konchar will run with the starters in Houston, pushing Tshiebwe back to the second unit. The big man has averaged 9.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 18.4 minutes per contest over his last five appearances off the bench.

Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz
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