Oscar Tshiebwe News: Posts 20-20 game in G League

Tshiebwe generated 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 24 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 36 minutes of Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the G League Kings.

Tshiebwe was unstoppable in the post, reeling in 24 boards (10 offensive) while knocking down 61.5 percent of his attempts from the field. Though Tshiebwe's traditional game may not be a perfect fit for the modern NBA, he figures to be one of the G League's top rebounders this season.