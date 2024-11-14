Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Posts 20-20 game in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Tshiebwe generated 22 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 FT), 24 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 36 minutes of Wednesday's 116-112 loss to the G League Kings.

Tshiebwe was unstoppable in the post, reeling in 24 boards (10 offensive) while knocking down 61.5 percent of his attempts from the field. Though Tshiebwe's traditional game may not be a perfect fit for the modern NBA, he figures to be one of the G League's top rebounders this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now