Oscar Tshiebwe News: Posts double-double in G League

Tshiebwe played 32 minutes Saturday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 118-105 win over the Herd and totaled 10 points (4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 25 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

Tshiebwe hauled in a season-high 25 rebounds en route to compiling his 21st double-double in the G League this season across just 26 games played. The two-way player has only appeared in three NBA games so far this season and should continue to remain in the G League unless the Jazz find themselves shorthanded due to injuries.