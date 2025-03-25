Oscar Tshiebwe News: Posts massive line in G League

Tshiebwe recorded 22 points (9-13 FG, 2-6 FT), 23 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's 110-108 G league loss to the Austin Spurs.

Tshiebwe continues to turn heads at the G League level, and it's possible he'll get more looks with the Jazz to close out the season. In 25 regular-season appearances for the Stars, Tshiebwe holds averages of 17.3 points, 18.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks.