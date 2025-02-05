Oscar Tshiebwe News: Recalled from G League

The Jazz are recalling Tshiebwe from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Lauri Markkanen out with a back injury, Utah has called up Tshiebwe for some frontcourt depth ahead of Wednesday's game against the Warriors. The 25-year-old big man has played 15.3 minutes per game over three appearances with the Jazz this season, so he may play a role off the bench against Golden State.