Oscar Tshiebwe News: Rejoins parent club

The Jazz recalled Tshiebwe from the G League's Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After registering 22 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in Sunday's 110-108 G league loss to the Austin Spurs, Tshiebwe will provide the Jazz with frontcourt depth for Tuesday's game against Memphis in the absences of Lauri Markkanen (illness) and John Collins (ankle). Tshiebwe has averaged 5.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 14.8 minutes over eight games with Utah this season.