Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Retreating to bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Tshiebwe is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Tshiebwe drew his first start of the season Saturday and turned in a respectable performance in 12 minutes of action, but the big man will retreat to the bench Monday as the Jazz roll out a lineup of Keyonte George, John Konchar, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski. In eight appearances as a reserve this season, Tshiebwe is averaging 3.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 10.8 minutes per contest.

Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Tshiebwe See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Tshiebwe See More
Jusuf Nurkic a Must-Roster in Fantasy Basketball After Walker Kessler Injury
NBA
Jusuf Nurkic a Must-Roster in Fantasy Basketball After Walker Kessler Injury
Author Image
Alex Barutha
124 days ago