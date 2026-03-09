Oscar Tshiebwe News: Retreating to bench Monday
Tshiebwe is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Tshiebwe drew his first start of the season Saturday and turned in a respectable performance in 12 minutes of action, but the big man will retreat to the bench Monday as the Jazz roll out a lineup of Keyonte George, John Konchar, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski. In eight appearances as a reserve this season, Tshiebwe is averaging 3.3 points and 3.9 rebounds across 10.8 minutes per contest.
