Oscar Tshiebwe News: Settling into key role

Tshiebwe racked up nine points (3-5 FG, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals across 23 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 loss to Sacramento.

The Jazz are getting an extended look at the two-way player at the NBA level down the stretch. Tshiebwe has averaged 7.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 assists in 17.9 minutes per tilt in his last five games, shooting 57.7 percent from the field. With Jusuf Nurkic (nose), Walker Kessler (shoulder) and Jaren Jackson (knee) done for the year, Tshiebwe should continue pushing Kevin Love for the backup center role behind Kyle Filipowski.