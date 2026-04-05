Oscar Tshiebwe News: Starting Sunday
Tshiebwe is listed as a starter for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Tshiebwe will replace John Konchar in the first unit for Sunday's game, and it'll be Ace Bailey, Cody Williams, Brice Sensabaugh and Kyle Filipowski joining him in the starting lineup. As a starter this season, Tshiebwe has averaged 7.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
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