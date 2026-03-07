Oscar Tshiebwe headshot

Oscar Tshiebwe News: Starting vs. Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Tshiebwe will start against the Bucks on Saturday.

Tshiebwe will make his first start of the season and just the second of his career Saturday. The two-way player has appeared in five games since the All-Star break, averaging 4.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per showing over that stretch.

Oscar Tshiebwe
Utah Jazz
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oscar Tshiebwe
