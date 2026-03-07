Oscar Tshiebwe News: Starting vs. Milwaukee
Tshiebwe will start against the Bucks on Saturday.
Tshiebwe will make his first start of the season and just the second of his career Saturday. The two-way player has appeared in five games since the All-Star break, averaging 4.0 points and 4.4 rebounds in 11.2 minutes per showing over that stretch.
