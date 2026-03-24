Oscar Tshiebwe News: Strong line off bench

Tshiebwe totaled 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 143-127 loss to the Raptors.

The Jazz utilized just eight players Monday as the team continues to hold out key players left and right. This performance was an outlier for Tshiebwe, as he's averaging 9.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 16.2 minutes over his last four outings.