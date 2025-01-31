Oshae Brissett Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Brissett (hamstring) didn't play in Wednesday's 104-98 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Brissett sat out of Wednesday's contest due to hamstring soreness, and his next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Motor City Cruise. The 26-year-old has appeared in four outings for the Long Island Nets this season, during which he has averaged 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.1 minutes per contest.