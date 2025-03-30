Fantasy Basketball
Oshae Brissett

Oshae Brissett Injury: Sidelined for season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 12:11pm

Brissett (knee) didn't play in Saturday's 128-93 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Brissett will finish the 2024-25 G League campaign with averages of 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 25.5 minutes per contest in 11 outings. He shot a lackluster 34.2 percent from the field and 26.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Oshae Brissett
 Free Agent

