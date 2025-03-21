Oshae Brissett News: Back to bench Friday

Brissett will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Spurs.

After starting the last two games for Philadelphia, Brissett will return to a reserve role in San Antonio on Friday. The 26-year-old forward has played four games for the 76ers this season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 50 percent from the field across 27.8 minutes per contest.