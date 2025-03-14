Oshae Brissett News: Gets 10-day deal
The 76ers signed Brissett to a 10-day contract Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 76ers were granted a roster hardship exception to sign a second player to a 10-day contract, allowing the club to bring Brissett aboard on a short-term deal. The 26-year-old forward last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season with the Celtics. He had been a free agent since the summer until he signed a contract in January with the G League's Long Island Nets. Over his 11 games with Long Island, Brissett averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.2 steals in 25.5 minutes per contest. He'll be eligible to make his 76ers debut Friday versus the Pacers and could enter the rotation right away.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now