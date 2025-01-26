Oshae Brissett News: Inefficient 14 points in G League

Brissett logged 14 points (5-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Sunday's 122-118 loss to the 905.

Although Brissett was able to lead Long Island's bench with 14 points Sunday, his lack of shooting efficiency left a lot to be desired. The 26-year-old has now made four appearances from the G League Nets' second unit this season, playing at least 20 minutes in each outing.