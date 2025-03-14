Oshae Brissett News: Inks pact with Philadelphia

The 76ers signed Brissett to a 10-day contract Friday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 76ers were granted a roster hardship exception to sign a second player to a 10-day contract, allowing the club to add Brissett on a short-term deal. The 26-year-old forward last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season with the Celtics. He has spent this season with the G League's Long Island Nets, during which he has averaged 12.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals across 25.5 minutes per game over 11 G League outings.