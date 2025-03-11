Fantasy Basketball
Oshae Brissett News: Minimal Impact in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Brissett (knee) tallied three points (1-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 110-93 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Brissett returned to action Tuesday after missing time due to a sore right knee. However, Brissett continued to struggle with his efficiency and missed all four of his two-point attempts against Westchester.

