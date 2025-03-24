Oshae Brissett News: Not listed on injury report

Brissett (knee) isn't listed on Philadelphia's injury report for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Brissett left Sunday's loss to the Hawks early due to right knee swelling but will suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. He's appeared in six straight games (two starts) for the 76ers, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 23.8 minutes per game.