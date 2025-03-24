Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oshae Brissett headshot

Oshae Brissett News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Brissett (knee) isn't listed on Philadelphia's injury report for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Brissett left Sunday's loss to the Hawks early due to right knee swelling but will suit up for the second half of the back-to-back set. He's appeared in six straight games (two starts) for the 76ers, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 23.8 minutes per game.

Oshae Brissett
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now