Oshae Brissett News: Shooting woes in G League win

Brissett chipped in two points (1-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one block and one steal across 19 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Brissett delivered a lackluster performance in his return from a one-game absence due to right knee soreness. The 26-year-old forward is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals across 23.6 minutes per contest in six G League outings.