Oshae Brissett News: Solid outing in return

Brissett (hamstring) recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Friday's 137-114 win over the Osceola Magic.

Brissett returned to action Friday after missing time due to a hamstring injury. The 26-year-old forward continues to struggle with his efficiency, as he is shooting just 34.0 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three across his five G League appearances in 2024-25.