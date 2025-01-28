Oso Ighodaro News: Assigned to G League on Tuesday

The Suns assigned Ighodaro to the G League's Valley Suns on Tuesday, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ighodaro will join the Valley Suns ahead of their game against the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday. The rookie big man has been a healthy scratch in two of the club's last five outings since Nick Richards made his debut on Jan. 18, and over his last three appearances, Ighodaro has averaged only 7.3 minutes per contest.