Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Back in bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Ighodaro isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

The Suns will roll with Mason Plumlee at center Thursday evening despite Ighodaro putting together a decent final line Tuesday in a spot start against the Spurs. The Marquette product is averaging 3.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 16.5 minutes over his last four appearances as a reserve.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now