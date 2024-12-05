Oso Ighodaro News: Back in bench role

Ighodaro isn't in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.

The Suns will roll with Mason Plumlee at center Thursday evening despite Ighodaro putting together a decent final line Tuesday in a spot start against the Spurs. The Marquette product is averaging 3.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 16.5 minutes over his last four appearances as a reserve.