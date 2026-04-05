Oso Ighodaro News: Back to bench

Ighodaro won't start Sunday's game against the Bulls, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ighodaro has made 16 straight starts but will cede his spot in the starting lineup to Mark Williams, who returned from a month-long absence Thursday but operated off the bench. As a reserve this season (54 games), Ighodaro has averaged 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 stocks in 20.1 minutes.