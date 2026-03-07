Oso Ighodaro News: Continues to produce
Ighodaro ended with 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 27 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 118-116 victory over New Orleans.
With Mark Williams (foot) sidelined, Ighodaro has a clear path to consistent production. Over the past four games (two straight starts), Ighodaro has averaged 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. He's shooting a phenomenal 77.8 percent from the field but only 37.5 percent from the free-throw line (3-for-8) during this stretch of extended playing time.
