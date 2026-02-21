Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Double-double against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Ighodaro amassed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime victory over the Magic.

The second-year center recorded his first career double-double two games prior to the All-Star break, and he didn't wait long to deliver his second one. Ighodaro is finding a bit of a groove of late, and over his last four games he's averaging 9.8 points, 7.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.0 minutes.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
