Oso Ighodaro News: Double-double against Orlando
Ighodaro amassed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 30 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-110 double-overtime victory over the Magic.
The second-year center recorded his first career double-double two games prior to the All-Star break, and he didn't wait long to deliver his second one. Ighodaro is finding a bit of a groove of late, and over his last four games he's averaging 9.8 points, 7.0 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 22.0 minutes.
