Oso Ighodaro News: Drops 10 points in spot start
Ighodaro provided 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 111-96 Play-In Game win over Golden State.
With Mark Williams (foot) sidelined, Ighodaro moved back into the starting lineup. Although he was able to chip in across the board, it was far from a dominant performance. Phoenix will now face Oklahoma City in the first round of the playoffs. Assuming Williams is cleared to return, expect to see Ighodaro coming off the bench, likely playing around 23 minutes per night.
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