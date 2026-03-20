Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Enjoying uptick in minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Ighodaro had 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 101-100 loss to San Antonio.

Ighodaro didn't repeat the season-best effort he delivered in the loss to Minnesota on Tuesday, when he finished with 16 points and 10 boards, but he still delivered a strong line here -- he ended just three assists and three boards away from a double-double. Ighodaro has scored in double digits in four of his last nine starts, and while he's averaging 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game in that span, he's definitely trending in the right direction after his two excellent performances against the Timberwolves and Spurs.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
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