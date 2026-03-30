Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Enjoys efficient showing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Ighodaro had 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 131-105 win over Memphis.

Ighodaro continues to provide strong production across the board for the Suns. He's put up 11 or more points in six of his last seven outings and is averaging 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals during this stretch. Ighodaro should remain in the starting lineup until Mark Williams (foot) is cleared to return.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
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