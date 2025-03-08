Fantasy Basketball
Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Goes unused Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 9:41am

Ighodaro (coach's decision) didn't play Friday in the Suns' 149-141 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Ighodoro was back with the Suns after a brief stint in the G League, but he remained outside of the rotation. During his appearance for the G League's Valley Suns in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Capital City Go-Go, he played 12 minutes and totaled 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
