Oso Ighodaro News: Goes unused Friday

Ighodaro (coach's decision) didn't play Friday in the Suns' 149-141 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Ighodoro was back with the Suns after a brief stint in the G League, but he remained outside of the rotation. During his appearance for the G League's Valley Suns in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Capital City Go-Go, he played 12 minutes and totaled 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block.