Oso Ighodaro News: Grabs career-high 12 rebounds
Ighodaro amassed six points (3-5 FG), 12 rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 win over the Jazz.
Ighodaro managed to pull down a career-high 12 rebounds, sliding up in the rotation following an ankle injury to Jusuf Nurkic. Although Mason Plumlee got the starting nod, Ighodaro turned in a noteworthy performance of his own. If Nurkic misses additional time, it will be interesting to see what Ighodaro can do with extended run.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now