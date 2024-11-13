Oso Ighodaro News: Grabs career-high 12 rebounds

Ighodaro amassed six points (3-5 FG), 12 rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 win over the Jazz.

Ighodaro managed to pull down a career-high 12 rebounds, sliding up in the rotation following an ankle injury to Jusuf Nurkic. Although Mason Plumlee got the starting nod, Ighodaro turned in a noteworthy performance of his own. If Nurkic misses additional time, it will be interesting to see what Ighodaro can do with extended run.