Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Grabs seven boards in reserve role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Ighodaro contributed six points (1-2 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to the Thunder.

Jusuf Nurkic is off to an inconsistent start, and he was a step slower in the loss while dealing with an ankle injury. While it's still early in the season, Ighodaro is making an impact with the second unit and proving worthy of his second-round selection last season. The Marquette product is unlikely to ascend in the depth chart, but he's an apt fill-in for Nurkic in the event of another injury.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
