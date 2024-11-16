Oso Ighodaro News: Grabs seven boards in reserve role

Ighodaro contributed six points (1-2 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Friday's 99-83 loss to the Thunder.

Jusuf Nurkic is off to an inconsistent start, and he was a step slower in the loss while dealing with an ankle injury. While it's still early in the season, Ighodaro is making an impact with the second unit and proving worthy of his second-round selection last season. The Marquette product is unlikely to ascend in the depth chart, but he's an apt fill-in for Nurkic in the event of another injury.