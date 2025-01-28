Oso Ighodaro News: Heads to G League

The Suns assigned Ighodaro to the G League's Valley Suns on Tuesday, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ighodaro will join Valley ahead of its game against the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday. The rookie big man was held out of the rotation in Phoenix's last two games, as head coach Mike Budenholzer appears to have settled on Nick Richards and Mason Plumlee as the team's top two centers.