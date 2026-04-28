Oso Ighodaro News: Nearly double-doubles in loss
Ighodaro ended with eight points (4-5 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
With Mark Williams (foot) out for the postseason, Ighodaro stepped into a larger role for the Suns to close out the campaign. During the regular season, the second-year center appeared in all 82 games and was a staple in the rotation with averages of 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 22.0 minutes per contest.
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