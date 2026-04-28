Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Nearly double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 8:58am

Ighodaro ended with eight points (4-5 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 131-122 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

With Mark Williams (foot) out for the postseason, Ighodaro stepped into a larger role for the Suns to close out the campaign. During the regular season, the second-year center appeared in all 82 games and was a staple in the rotation with averages of 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks in 22.0 minutes per contest.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oso Ighodaro See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Oso Ighodaro See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Playoff Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 19
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
10 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 31
Rotowire Staff
28 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 30
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 30
Rotowire Staff
29 days ago