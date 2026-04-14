Oso Ighodaro headshot

Oso Ighodaro News: Not starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Ighodaro won't start Tuesday's Play-In Tournament game against Portland, Hayden Cilley of ClutchPoints.com reports.

With Mark Williams (foot) back in the lineup, Ighodaro will slide to the second unit. The second-year center averaged 5.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals across 20.1 minutes per game in 58 regular-season appearances off the bench.

Oso Ighodaro
Phoenix Suns
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